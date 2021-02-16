More fraud cases hit southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More fraud cases are hitting southeastern Minnesota.

One of the latest involved an 86-year-old female victim who lost $3,000 when she received a call from someone saying her grandson needed help.

She was told to go to the Wells Fargo ATM at Apache Mall and wire $3,000. She later talked to her grandson and learned it wasn't real.

Another attempted case occurred last week when a victim said he got an email claiming his Amazon account was hacked.

He was led to call a number believed to be Amazon customer service when someone set up a conference call with who he believed was someone from his bank. After giving out his social security number, he became suspicious and hang up.