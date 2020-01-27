More federal prison time for Rochester meth dealers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two more men are sentenced for selling meth in southeastern Minnesota.

Jake Daniel Scrabeck was given 10 years in federal prison Monday for pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. That follows Jaime Alejandro Aguirre-Rea’s sentence of 12-years and six months issued on January 22 for the same crime.



Mason Stuhldreher Mason Stuhldreher

Matthew Hines Matthew Hines

Authorities say those two along with Matthew Hines and Mason Stuhldreher worked to bring methamphetamine from the Twin Cities for distribution in Rochester between December 2018 and February 2018. All four men, in addition to Stuhldreher’s girlfriend Brittany Abernathy, were arrested in April 2019 after Rochester police found five pounds of meth.

Stuhldreher previously got 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth. Abernathy got two years of supervised probation in state court for aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Hines has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. A sentencing date for him has not been set.