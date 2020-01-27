Clear

More federal prison time for Rochester meth dealers

Jake Scrabeck
Jake Scrabeck

Four men have pleaded guilty for short-lived drug ring.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two more men are sentenced for selling meth in southeastern Minnesota.

Jake Daniel Scrabeck was given 10 years in federal prison Monday for pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. That follows Jaime Alejandro Aguirre-Rea’s sentence of 12-years and six months issued on January 22 for the same crime.


Mason Stuhldreher

Matthew Hines

Authorities say those two along with Matthew Hines and Mason Stuhldreher worked to bring methamphetamine from the Twin Cities for distribution in Rochester between December 2018 and February 2018. All four men, in addition to Stuhldreher’s girlfriend Brittany Abernathy, were arrested in April 2019 after Rochester police found five pounds of meth.

Stuhldreher previously got 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth. Abernathy got two years of supervised probation in state court for aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Hines has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. A sentencing date for him has not been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
A calm but cloudy forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Auschwitz 75 years later

Image

Theatre Group Visits Roots of The Music Man

Image

City Looking to Fill Empty Storefronts

Image

Rochester drivers find metal pieces in tires

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Image

Pay Equality

Image

Child Education

Image

Kobe Bryant Memorabilia

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Community Events