More federal money going to help pay Minnesotan's winter heating bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has received $106 million in additional federal funds to help residents pay their energy bills.

The state’s Department of Commerce says that will help pay up to $3,200 each for eligible households.

“As the weather turns colder, it’s important for Minnesotans to take actions now to stay warm and safe,” says Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. “Energy assistance is here to make your energy bills more affordable. You shouldn’t have to choose between paying your energy bill and buying groceries or prescription medications."

The Energy Assistance Program Dashboard, published by the Commerce Department, shows over $28.5 million has already been paid to over 25,000 Minnesota households in just the past 30 days. The dashboard is updated weekly and shows county-by-county information for household average energy costs and energy assistance for Minnesotans who have already applied and qualified for benefits.

State officials say Minnesotans pay as high as 30% of their income on their energy bill, depending on their income and what fuel source and energy efficiencies their home has.

To apply to Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program Go online: gov/energyassistance or call 800-657-3710 and press 1.