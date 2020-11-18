More federal money going to help Iowa renters and homeowners

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is spending more federal money to help renters and homeowners facing possible eviction or foreclosure due to pandemic-related loss of income.

Governor Reynolds announced Wednesday that a total of $37.4 million in CARES Act funds has now been allocated to the Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program.

“At no fault of their own, many Iowans are struggling to pay their bills as a result of lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Governor Reynolds. “Today’s announcement bolsters the Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program, which is helping Iowa homeowners and renters make their rent or mortgage payments. Our team will continue to assist Iowans in accessing this critical assistance as the Dec. 4th deadline approaches.”

The deadline to apply for help is December 4.

“Nearly 11,000 renters and 500 homeowners have received assistance with their rent or mortgage payments and another 2,800 have applied for utility assistance to date,” says Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Our goal is to assist as many Iowans that have been impacted by COVID-19 and are at-risk of eviction, foreclosure or utility disruption as possible.”

For a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply for assistance, click here.