More discount medications available at Hy-Vee

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is expanding its list of discount medications for customers.

The list is available by clicking here. The grocery chain says It includes more drugs for cholesterol, diabetes, gastrointestinal, mental health, women’s health and men’s health, as well as commonly prescribed antibiotics. Hy-Vee says generic prescriptions will be as low as $4 for a 30-day supply for $10 for a 90-day supply.

“Health care is the fastest-growing expense for many of the patients and families we serve,” said Kristin Williams, chief health officer and senior vice president for Hy-Vee. “We care deeply about each customer, from the fresh foods we offer to the medications we dispense. By enhancing our discount medications list, we hope this lightens the load of our customers’ health care costs.”

A new 90-day supply discount is also available for common medications for cholesterol, diabetes, and heart health/blood pressure conditions.