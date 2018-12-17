More decades of probation in Rochester drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed out in a Rochester drug bust.

Joshua Kyle Crews, 26 of Stewartville, was given 20 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service Monday. He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession in October and received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from his record after serving his probation.



Crews, Andrew Johnson, and Melissa King, were all arrested in August after Rochester police pulled over their vehicle on Highway 52 and found methamphetamines inside.

Johnson pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and got 95 days in jail, followed by 40 years of supervised probation.

King has also pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession. Her sentencing is set for December 26.