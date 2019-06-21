Clear

More criminal sexual conduct charges leveled against southern MN soccer coach

Authorities said the victim was touched during the summer of 2018 on three separate occasions in a high school weight room.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - More charges have been leveled against a southern Minnesota soccer coach accused of criminal sexual conduct.

Charged earlier this month with the sex crimes, 31-year-old Dustin Beckman is facing two more charges in Olmsted County after a victim, 13 at the time, claimed she was touched inappropriately by Beckman on multiple occasions in the Dover-Eyota weight room.

Authorities said the victim, who was coached by Beckman, was touched during the summer of 2018 on three separate occasions. The alleged incidents were reported to authorities on June 3.

Beckman is facing charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15-position of authority) and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15).

Beckman was arrested earlier this month after an investigation began March 7 when it was reported a 14-year-old was touched during December of 2018.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office then learned about additional allegations that began in July of 2016 and continued through December of 2017.

“Those allegations include having forced, sexual contact including penetration, with a then 14-year old female. The alleged assaults occurred at Beckman’s residence in Rochester. Beckman allegedly knew the victim through soccer-related activities,” the sheriff’s office said.

