More companies are moving toward working from home permanently

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the pandemic lingers on, companies across the country are looking to shift workers to work remotely for a bit longer or permanently.

A recent survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence found that 80% of companies surveyed said that they have implemented or expanded work from home policies this year, with the pandemic contributing as a major factor. 67% of those surveyed said that these policies are expected to remain in place permanently.

In Mason City, Principal Financial recently announced that its employees will be permanently be working remotely, with the pandemic being a factor in their decision. This also goes for employees at their Cedar Falls, Grand Island, Nebraska and Spokane, Washington locations.

If a company decides to make such a move, Mason City Councilor-at-Large Paul Adams says the city will look at addressing concerns regarding employee retention to avoid job loss.

"It would be a case by case basis. We're always looking to do whatever we can to support existing employers and retain as many jobs as possible."

Principal Financial says they have not yet announced plans for the existing Mason City space.