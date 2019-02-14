More cold on the way: Wind Chill Advisory issued for several north Iowa counties

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Friday Morning... .A sharp cold front is forecast to bring bitter cold temperatures and blustery northwest winds this afternoon into Friday morning. The coldest wind chill values look to be overnight tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the single digits below zero late tonight in conjunction with the blustery northwest winds to create wind chills of 20 to as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...North central Iowa.
* WHEN...From late this evening to mid morning Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
