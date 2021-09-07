More children are becoming sick with COVID-19 as school is back in session

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Millions of students across the country are heading back to the classroom Tuesday after the holiday weekend. Over the past two weeks, 180,000 students were hospitalized with COVID-19.

We know the CDC strongly recommends students mask up in school and several safety precautions are in place in buildings, but those can be wiped out if kids get COVID-19 once returning home.

A majority of the students in school right now aren't yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them extremely susceptible to getting the virus. Olmsted County Public Health director, Graham Briggs, said when that happens, it increases the risk of them bringing it home to their parents or others in the household. "While there's a lesser chance of severe disease, those kids can still give it to their parents who might be at risk. And those kids have some risk," he explained. "If enough kids get infected, even a small percentage of kids getting really sick, get enough of them infected, you're going to start seeing a small percentage show up."

Medical experts say informal settings can have just as much, if not more, risk than formal settings. However, Briggs said the good news is you won't need to stock up on Clorox wipes again because he's not seeing the virus get transferred through objects students bring home. "We haven't seen links to what we call fomite transmission, like a door handle or a contaminated pencil or something like that, he explained. "So, COVID can live on things for a little while, but we're not seeing that as a mode of transmission."

The number one way the virus transfers from person to person is through close respiratory contact when people aren't wearing a mask or social distancing.

In Minnesota, a group of parents is suing the state, demanding the governor issue a mask mandate in all schools in order to keep kids safe.

Medical experts are hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will be approved for emergency use authorization for children as young as six by the end of the year.