More child sex charges filed against former Iowa police officer

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa - A former Pleasantville police officer is now facing additional charges in connection to child sex abuse.

The Iowa DCI said Wednesday that it has filed additional charges against Alec Veatch in addition to charges filed last week in Warren County. He's now facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor and assault with intent to commit serious injury in Marion County.

Court documents state that Veatch, 24, was working as a police officer on Nov. 11 when he had a 15-year-old minor in the car as a ride-along. At the end of his shift, Veatch contacted the minor via phone and text message about spending more time together.

Veatch was seen on video inside the department kissing and fondling the minor before he allegedly placed the victim in a "sleeper hold."

During an interview, authorities said Veatch admitted to being in a relationship with the minor child.