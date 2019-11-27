More charges filed in deadly Mower County crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trial has been pushed back and more charges added in a fatal Mower County collision.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 31 of Lansing, was arrested on May 9 after law enforcement said he crashed into the pickup truck driven by William Regner, 89 of Austin. Regner died in the collision, which happened at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 28.

Stewart pleaded not guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, 4th degree DWI, and driving after revocation. His trial was scheduled to start December 16. That start date has now been pushed back to March 30, 2020 and Stewart is now facing additional charges of vehicular homicide, and DWI.