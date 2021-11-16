Mayo looking for more blood donors during the holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the holiday season approaching, Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program is looking for more people to donate. The holiday season is when Mayo see's a decrease in blood donors.

According to the program's marketing and recruitment coordinator Lauren Brown, the decline in donors has to do with more people spending time with their families and enjoying holiday activities.

"We're just thankful for anyone that takes the time to help our community and help our patients. Our patients are very grateful," explains Brown. " Blood product goes to many different patient populations whether it be for trauma related accidents, expected mothers, or premature children. There are many people that are always in need of blood product and it's just a wonderful gift you can give expecially over the holiday season."

The blood donor program is closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Brown also says winter and people working from home make finding donors challenging.

"We're looking for that extra help during the holiday season especially when you're out and about gift shopping. Maybe part of your time spent purchasing gifts for someone else, you can also choose the gift of life by choosing to donate blood," says Brown.

Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program is raffling off a private dining experience for anyone who donates blood between November 15 and November 19.

The restaurant options are Crave, Terza or Victoria's. Winners will be announced next Monday. Anyone interested in donating can call 507-284-8875 or email donateblood@mayo.edu.