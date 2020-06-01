The swing set business is booming during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you don't feel comfortable going to the playground with your kids, you're not alone! That's why more and more families are going to Rainbow Play Systems to buy their very own swing set.

Owner, Kevin Kelly, said the store has never been this busy. They build all of the swing sets and he explained they're trying to play catch up due to so many customers ordering them. "So we had to change our business plan and run it a little bit different" Kelly said. "We have been lucky to be able to go out and build everyday since the start of all this back in March. So that part has been okay, but the retail? We did take a hit, sure."

Kelly said it's important that kids can get active and play after being behind a computer screen for school. He told KIMT he's grateful to still be building the swing sets every day. "Well I wish we could get around to them quicker than we are. We're so overwhelmed with business this year," Kelly said. "We forecasted for a business year and it just went way beyond busy year."

They closed the store for about a month, but they were able to still make sales over the phone to keep income coming in. Kelly said they make sure to practice social distancing when assembling sets for customers. At the beginning of the year, they had a 6 month supply of trampolines. Kelly said they sold out of all of them within the first month of the pandemic.