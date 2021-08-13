Clear

More U.S. cities requiring proof of vaccination to work, teach, eat out

FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Geary Street to a news conference outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination

Critics call it a violation of privacy.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Hold on to that vaccination card. A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Following New York City's lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point, including in the Dallas area, where top officials warned they are running out of beds in their pediatric intensive care units.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the situation is so dire that if a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, "your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

Earlier this week, Jenkins ordered that masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such rules. The county is not requiring people to show proof of vaccination.

On Friday, the Chicago school system, the nation's third-largest district, with more than 360,000 students, announced it will require all its teachers and other employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

Philadelphia has decreed that health care workers and college students and staff members must get their shots by mid-October.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called proof of vaccination the best way to protect businesses. She said she is not imposing capacity limits or contemplating a shutdown similar to the one that devastated businesses in 2020.

“Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have,” she said, referring to vaccines.

Over the past two weeks, Louisiana has set daily records for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching 2,907 patients on Friday. Ninety-one percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to state data.

Officials hope the requirement will translate into significant numbers of people getting the shots, something cash prizes and scholarships were unable to do.

Only 38% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated. But the numbers of people seeking their first shot have increased dramatically over the past month, with nearly 46% of Louisiana’s residents starting the vaccine series.

Critics say that requiring people to be vaccinated to enter a business violates their rights and their privacy.

At least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from demanding proof of vaccination. Several of those — including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas — also bar most businesses from denying service to those who aren’t vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has urged cities to adopt proof-of-vaccination requirements for restaurants and other businesses.

New York City's policy, which applies to restaurants, bars and other such venues, will go into effect on Monday, but inspections and enforcement won’t begin until Sept. 13 — the week schools reopen. Customers will have to produce proof they have had at least one vaccine dose.

The city is also demanding that all of its municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — get vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly testing.

San Francisco went one step further than New York, requiring patrons at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to show they are fully vaccinated. The rule will take effect Aug. 20.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues people paper cards when they get their shots. California is among a few states that have established an online record with a barcode that people can use to prove their status. San Francisco's mayor said a photo of the CDC card will suffice.

Los Angeles is considering a vaccine requirement at indoor businesses. Leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

Also Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 623527

Reported Deaths: 7816
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1297871813
Ramsey54316916
Dakota48254482
Anoka44221467
Washington28233299
Stearns23083229
St. Louis18620323
Scott18052139
Wright16826155
Olmsted13941105
Sherburne1236196
Carver1098349
Rice8441113
Clay837292
Blue Earth783344
Crow Wing703999
Kandiyohi688686
Chisago642755
Otter Tail604787
Benton595498
Goodhue496975
Mower489734
Douglas488781
Winona477252
Itasca472769
Isanti453168
McLeod444661
Morrison435262
Beltrami422765
Nobles416350
Steele412419
Polk396173
Becker394058
Lyon371654
Freeborn363536
Carlton362458
Pine344723
Nicollet339245
Mille Lacs320058
Brown313940
Le Sueur307628
Todd294133
Cass293233
Meeker272845
Waseca249523
Martin239833
Roseau215421
Wabasha21193
Hubbard203341
Dodge19993
Renville186546
Houston181916
Redwood181641
Cottonwood168924
Wadena167423
Fillmore166910
Faribault159922
Chippewa156039
Pennington155920
Sibley151410
Kanabec150629
Aitkin142237
Watonwan13839
Rock131819
Jackson125512
Pipestone117526
Yellow Medicine116720
Pope11628
Swift108818
Murray108510
Koochiching97719
Stevens93811
Clearwater91517
Marshall91518
Lake86221
Wilkin85314
Lac qui Parle76722
Big Stone6174
Grant6058
Lincoln5963
Mahnomen5719
Norman5689
Kittson49822
Unassigned49293
Red Lake4057
Traverse3925
Lake of the Woods3544
Cook1770

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 385244

Reported Deaths: 6149
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk60508649
Linn22177344
Scott20946251
Black Hawk17408320
Woodbury15687231
Johnson1506686
Dubuque13763215
Dallas11743100
Pottawattamie11705178
Story1113048
Warren607292
Cerro Gordo577998
Clinton572294
Webster5676100
Sioux523374
Muscatine5062106
Des Moines504578
Marshall503579
Jasper465573
Wapello4486124
Buena Vista437040
Lee432159
Plymouth408782
Marion386478
Henry309937
Jones305757
Bremer299263
Carroll290452
Crawford283043
Boone280835
Benton269055
Washington267551
Dickinson253246
Mahaska240151
Jackson228843
Kossuth226967
Clay219327
Delaware218843
Tama216372
Buchanan203935
Winneshiek202537
Hardin199544
Page197822
Cedar197323
Wright195740
Fayette194943
Hamilton194751
Harrison185774
Clayton176258
Butler175636
Madison173819
Mills168624
Floyd168242
Cherokee165039
Lyon161841
Poweshiek161436
Allamakee159152
Hancock157034
Iowa154124
Winnebago149631
Calhoun147113
Cass143955
Grundy142834
Jefferson141735
Emmet138141
Shelby135638
Louisa135449
Sac135320
Franklin133923
Appanoose131649
Union130635
Humboldt129326
Chickasaw129117
Mitchell128543
Guthrie127532
Palo Alto116724
Montgomery107538
Howard106822
Clarke106424
Monroe103433
Keokuk101732
Ida98135
Adair91132
Davis90325
Pocahontas87922
Monona87732
Lucas81623
Greene81411
Osceola80417
Worth7898
Decatur68310
Taylor67612
Fremont66710
Van Buren59318
Ringgold57524
Wayne57423
Audubon54314
Adams3624
Unassigned150
