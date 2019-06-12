More Than Pink Program Helps Empower Young Girls

AUSTIN, Minn- From words of affirmation to bingo these are just some of the ways the More Than pink program teaches young women about girl power.

The seven-week camp helps build self-esteem and teaches these girls how to live free of social stereotypes through different activities. Justice Tabor is the program coordinator and says this program is empowering.

"Some of our topic talks are self-worth, feelings, friendship, divorce and family conflict, nutrition," said Tabor.

A pink day consists of 60 minutes of fitness and group bonding activities.

Willow Johnson says meeting new people is what she has enjoyed the most.

"It’s fun meeting new people because they have different personalities than different people," said Johnson.

Behind the laughs are some serious conversations. Johnson says it can be rough being a 9 year old.

"Girls our age can go through a lot of though things and this program just reminds us that we are strong," said Johnson.

Reagan Harty has been through this program before and had so much fun that she came back this year.

" Last year I run through a 5k with my mom,” said Harty. “ It was really special because we don't normally get to bond like that at our house."

The girls say that this program has already given them the tools they need to tackle things like bullies.

At the end of the program, the girls will get to showcase their physical skills with a 5k in August.