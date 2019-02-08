More Shopko pharmacies being bought up by Hy-Vee

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is taking over more Shopko pharmacies.

In the wake of the latest Shopko store closings, Hy-Vee says the Shopko pharmacies in Forest City, Toledo, Mt. Ayr, and Emmetsburg in Iowa,; St. Peter in Minnesota; and West Point in Nebraska will soon become Hy-Vee pharmacies operating at the same location.

“As we continue to grow our pharmacy business, we pride ourselves on providing an excellent experience to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We provide customized care for each person who walks through our door. Our pharmacy teams go above and beyond to provide numerous services to our patients so we can help them understand and assist with caring for their specific health care needs.”

These six pharmacies are in addition to the 22 Shopko pharmacies’ business that Hy-Vee acquired in December 2018.