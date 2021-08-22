More North Broadway construction changes start Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Due to unexpected delays, 6th Street NE between N Broadway and 7th Street NE will be closed this week to all traffic.

Rochester Public Works says utility relocations will mean vehicles seeking access to businesses on 6th Street NE and immediately south of the 6th Street NE/N Broadway intersection should use 1st Ave NE, 5th Street NE, and 4th Street NE.

This work is connected to the N Broadway reconstruction project, which is also expected to cause the following changes starting Monday, weather permitting:

· Broadway Avenue North will be closed from the Zumbro River bridge to Civic Center Drive.

· 7 Street and Broadway Avenue intersection will re-open for east-west detouring traffic.

· Broadway crossings in place at 7 Street, 9 Street, and 12 Street

· The sidewalks on the east side of Broadway from 7 Street north to 13 Street will be open

· The sidewalks on the east side of Broadway from 5 Street south to Civic Center Drive will be open

· Pedestrians on the west side of Broadway between 5 Street and Civic Center Drive will be detoured via 1 Avenue NW.

The traffic bypass at the north end of the construction zone will shift to the west, on August 27 into the southbound lanes of North Broadway.