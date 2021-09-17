More patrols on Minnesota roads to promote safer driving

KIMT NEWS 3.- More Minnesota State troopers are hitting the highways. State patrol is in all-out effort to promote safe driving.

"We did have a lot of extra patrols through the summer. We've been really targeting having the patrols focus on impaired drivers and unsafe speeds," says Sgt. Troy Christianson.

During a labor day DWI campaign this year, law enforcement agencies made fewer arrests and fewer move-over law citations compared to a year ago. There were only 1,147 arrests and 130 move-over citations. In 2020, troopers made 1,649 arrests and issued 294 move-over citations.

As the seasons change, stepped-up enforcement will continue.

"We're going to continue the extra patrols focusing on speed and impaired driving and will continue those all year long," explains Christianson. "Once we have the holiday season, you'll see more celebrations and people getting together with alcohol and that's when will see an increase in impaired drivers on the roadway."

Minnesota State Patrol isn't alone in these efforts. Across the state line, the Iowa State Patrol is focused on speeders. As of Thursday, it's cracking down on speeding.