More Mason City students are heading back to the classroom full time

MASON CITY, Iowa - After a few months of splitting time between the classroom and online, Mason City has been gradually moving more kids back to in-person learning.

Since the start of the year, the district has operated on a hybrid model, with groups of students spending two days in class and two days at home, with Wednesdays being designated as online-only and for teacher collaboration, while schools were being cleaned. Over the past month, the district has been gradually allowing more students back in the classroom, starting with K-2, then 3rd & 4th grade, followed by the middle and high schools, and as of Monday, Lincoln Intermediate (5th & 6th grade) students. The district will continue to run on a 4-day a week schedule, with Wednesdays still being done remotely. In addition, the district will be providing meals for the 10% of the district's students who are continuing remote learning, as well as on Wednesdays.

Superintendent Dave Versteeg has heard from students about the approach to get more back into school.

"There's a genuine excitement being back in school seeing all of their friends 100% of the time. The learning for kids has been a challenge online for many of them, and so being back in school has been very helpful for learning, and their mental well being has been renewed by being around people and seeing teachers and friends and such."

However, this comes at a time when Cerro Gordo County's positivity rate is skyrocketing. As of Monday night, the county's 14-day average positivity rate is at 22.6%. Versteeg says this is one of two key factors in deciding whether or not to move to a continuous learning plan.

"It's a day by day thing. Our positive transmission rate in the county is extremely high this week, and we continue to monitor student absence rates for that. Right now, they are consistently low."

The state requires that student absentee rates be at 10% or higher to be able to move to continuous learning; currently, the district's student absentee rate is between 1.5-4.8%.