More 'Click Its' and fewer tickets in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of drivers cited for seat belt violations declines for a fifth straight year during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Between May 20 and June 20, Minnesota law enforcement issued 4, 649 seat belt citations and 141 for child seat violation. That’s nearly 2,000 fewer than in 2019 and less than half the number of tickets issued in 2014.

Rochester had the second highest number of citations in Greater Minnesota with 188. Duluth led the way with 198 tickets.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a year before the state changed its law to require seat belt use, 152 unbelted motorists were killed. That number dropped to 92 in 2018.