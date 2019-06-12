Clear

More 'Click Its' and fewer tickets in Minnesota

Annual enforcement campaign finds fewer drivers not using their seat belts.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The number of drivers cited for seat belt violations declines for a fifth straight year during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Between May 20 and June 20, Minnesota law enforcement issued 4, 649 seat belt citations and 141 for child seat violation. That’s nearly 2,000 fewer than in 2019 and less than half the number of tickets issued in 2014.

Rochester had the second highest number of citations in Greater Minnesota with 188. Duluth led the way with 198 tickets.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a year before the state changed its law to require seat belt use, 152 unbelted motorists were killed. That number dropped to 92 in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Community Events