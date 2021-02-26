More COVID vaccine coming to Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County is getting extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

CG Public Health says it will get an additional 1,170 doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of shots to be given during the week of March 8 to 1,970.

“We would like to thank the state and Governor’s office for the extra doses; we have been asking for more vaccine and our team’s preparation for this is paying off,” says Karen Crimmings, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager at CG Public Health.

The extra doses will be of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which has already been widely distributed across Iowa, including through some local pharmacies in Cerro Gordo County. The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to get doses into arms and save lives,” says Crimmings.

The additional vaccines will be distributed through Cerro Gordo County’s mass vaccination site and community partnerships.