More COVID relief grants available in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Businesses and non-profit agencies can now apply for another round of COVID-19 relief grants.

Funding is available for organizations with 35 or fewer employees that have suffered or are suffering financial hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic or government actions taken to contain it. Grants of up to $35,000 will be awarded and preference will be given to businesses or agencies that have not received federal or state COVID aid.

Applications will be accepted until noon on January 22. Businesses and organizations that previously applied for a Freeborn County COVID Relief Grant will need to provide a completed and updated two-page application and third quarter profit and loss statements from 2019 and 2020. Those that did not apply for the first round of relief funding must complete the full application process.

For the guidelines and an application, click here or email contact@growalbertlea.com or call ALEDA at 373-3930.