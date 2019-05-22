Moratorium put on Lanesboro Wastewater Treatment Facility plan

LANESBORO, Minn.- The Lanesboro Public Utilities board voted 2-1 to approve a motion that put a moratorium on the Wastewater Treatment Facility project.



The city council decided on a location that was right off of highway 250 and right along the Root River. However, many community members were not pleased with the proposed location because of how close it was to homes, and the river which brings many tourists to town each summer.



The Public Utilities board was mostly worried though about the flood plain. The projected site sits right on the water and would be close to being in the flood plain, which many thought was not smart. Especially for something that’s meant to stay in Lanesboro for many years to come.

It is unknown how long the moratorium will be in place.

The next Lanesboro city council meeting will be held on June 3’rd. That’s where the council will have a formal time to make their remarks on the moratorium.