Moped rider injured in Spring Valley accident

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – A moped rider is hurt avoiding a collision Friday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Donnie James Simonson, 69 of Grand Meadow, was riding his moped north on Highway 63 when a southbound car driven by Mikenzie Jean Krier, 20 of Plainview, turned east in front of him onto Tracy Road. This happened around 6:22 pm.
The State Patrol says Simonson laid down the moped and managed to avoid crashing into the car. The Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet and was taken to St Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
