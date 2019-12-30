Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Months later, Clear Lake woman charged after dangerously eluding authorities

A Clear Lake woman accused of eluding law enforcement at dangerous speeds in August has been arrested and is facing numerous charges.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:58 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 9:40 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman accused of eluding law enforcement at dangerous speeds in August has been arrested and is facing numerous charges.

Kari Fodor, 35, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning on charges of OWI and eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participate in a felony.

Authorities said Fodor was driving a vehicle Aug. 19 in Clear Lake in the area of 1300 S. Shore Dr. and was clocked going 63 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

After allegedly trying to evade police for four miles, she was clocked at 72 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone in the 700 block of 8th St before she drove over a curb, through a yard and exited a vehicle.

She was detained at a building entrance, according to court documents.

Fodor was taken to the hospital after the crash and a search warrant was obtained for her blood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mass. farm feeds donated Christmas trees to goats

Image

Year in Review: September and October

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter weather throughout the day Monday

Image

Club works to bring curling to Rochester

Image

Club hosts 3D archery shoot

Image

Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

Image

Author documenting long-standing buildings

Image

Beware of misleading phone calls

Image

12/29 Seans Weather

Community Events