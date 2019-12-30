Months later, Clear Lake woman charged after dangerously eluding authorities

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman accused of eluding law enforcement at dangerous speeds in August has been arrested and is facing numerous charges.

Kari Fodor, 35, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Monday morning on charges of OWI and eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participate in a felony.

Authorities said Fodor was driving a vehicle Aug. 19 in Clear Lake in the area of 1300 S. Shore Dr. and was clocked going 63 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

After allegedly trying to evade police for four miles, she was clocked at 72 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone in the 700 block of 8th St before she drove over a curb, through a yard and exited a vehicle.

She was detained at a building entrance, according to court documents.

Fodor was taken to the hospital after the crash and a search warrant was obtained for her blood.