Money may not exist in Star Trek, but Iowa's Trekfest needs some now

RIVERSIDE, Iowa – Iowa’s only starship is in need of a little TLC.

Organizers of Trekfest, the annual Star Trek celebration in Riverside, have started a GoFundMe campaign for repairs to one of the centerpieces of their festivities. The fundraising webpage states:

“After thirty-six years of Trekfest, the U.S.S. Riverside (NCC-1818) and her shuttle craft are in desperate need of dry dock. (for the non-nautical people, that means repair) Like all small towns across this great nation, funding for any discretionary projects can be a challenge. The responsibility of upkeep for the U.S.S. Riverside and other assets for Trekfest fall upon the 100% volunteer organization called the Riverside Area Community Club (RACC).”

“While the City of Riverside does supply some financial support for events, RACC is responsible for the maintenance of assets and the actual festival operations. We do not have the manpower to do fundraising all year round. Just like you, we have homes and families to take care of as well other commitments to contend with (Church, school, children, jobs, and much more). Please consider our request seriously. We need your help!”

Riverside was officially referenced as the birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk in 2009, when it was mentioned in that year’s Stark Trek film, but the city council had unofficially claimed Kirk as the town’s future favorite son in 1986.

