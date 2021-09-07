Money for Hayfield Community Food Pantry

HAYFIELD, Minn. – The Hayfield Community Food Pantry has received a $2,500 donation thanks to a local farmer.

The money is from the Bayer Fund Americas Famers Grow Communities program where farmers nominated local non-profit groups for funding. The fund says Olmsted County farmer Jeff Tank nominated the Hayfield Community Food Pantry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” says Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”

The Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others.