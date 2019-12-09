Monday's snow causes travel troubles: 'People need to drive for the weather'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snowfall made roads very dangerous Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there was at least 130 crashes on Minnesota road. Troopers also reported more than 160 vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road Monday morning, and at least 3 jackknifed semis.

Monday's snowfall not only left behind a mess on Highway 52. It caused dangerous travel on city streets as well.

"Especially on days like this, people need to drive for the weather and they really need to have their lights on. That's a big plus," Barbara Smith, one driver, said.

When Smith was driving, she noticed it was very touch and go. That's why it's important to slow down and give other vehicles some space.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind people there's a lot of snowy season left, so get acquainted now with winter driving.

"We do have these lulls in weather," Mike Dougherty, the director of communications and public engagement for MnDOT District 6, said. "So it may seem like 'oh yeah that was last week,' but it's going to be again and again."

MnDOT had all 101 snow plows across District 6 Monday.