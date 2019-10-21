Clear
Monday's section volleyball tournament scores

St6atewide scores from Monday

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Volleyball
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Swanville, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6

Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

St. Paul Washington def. Prairie Seeds Academy, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6

A Section 1
First Round
Bethlehem Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9

Chatfield def. Kingsland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Hayfield def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Blooming Prairie, 8-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12

Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13

Southland def. Randolph, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

A Section 2
First Round
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Nicollet, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17

Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16

G-F-W def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-9

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23

Martin County West def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17

New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26

St. Clair def. Madelia, 3-0

A Section 3
First Round
Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15

Hills-Beaver Creek def. Ellsworth, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22

Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16

A Section 6
First Round
Frazee def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0

Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23

Lake Park-Audubon def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-18, 14-25, 14-25, 15-9

Menahga def. Pelican Rapids, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

NCEUH def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Underwood def. West Central, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-19, 25-7, 25-14

A Section 7
First Round
Chisholm def. Bigfork, 3-0

Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26

Moose Lake/Willow River def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northeast Range, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26

North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6

Silver Bay def. McGregor, 3-0

South Ridge def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 3-0

A Section 8
First Round
Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-5, 25-12, 22-25, 25-9

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16

Lake of the Woods def. Indus, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10

Mahnomen-Waubun def. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9

Northern Freeze def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Red Lake County def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11

Win-E-Mac def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11

