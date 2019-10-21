Monday's section volleyball tournament scores

Volleyball
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Swanville, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6
Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
St. Paul Washington def. Prairie Seeds Academy, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6
A Section 1
First Round
Bethlehem Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-8, 25-9
Chatfield def. Kingsland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Hayfield def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Blooming Prairie, 8-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12
Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13
Southland def. Randolph, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-21
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Wabasha-Kellogg def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
A Section 2
First Round
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Nicollet, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17
Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16
G-F-W def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 16-25, 15-9
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23
Martin County West def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-10, 25-17
New Ulm Cathedral def. Sleepy Eye, 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
St. Clair def. Madelia, 3-0
A Section 3
First Round
Central Minnesota Christian def. Renville County West, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15
Hills-Beaver Creek def. Ellsworth, 25-11, 25-21, 26-28, 25-22
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22
Yellow Medicine East def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
A Section 6
First Round
Frazee def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0
Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23
Lake Park-Audubon def. Sebeka, 25-20, 25-18, 14-25, 14-25, 15-9
Menahga def. Pelican Rapids, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14
NCEUH def. Rothsay, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
Parkers Prairie def. Ashby, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Underwood def. West Central, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Ortonville, 25-19, 25-7, 25-14
A Section 7
First Round
Chisholm def. Bigfork, 3-0
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-7, 25-14, 25-10
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northeast Range, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26
North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-6
Silver Bay def. McGregor, 3-0
South Ridge def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 3-0
A Section 8
First Round
Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-5, 25-12, 22-25, 25-9
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Red Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16
Lake of the Woods def. Indus, 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
Mahnomen-Waubun def. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9
Northern Freeze def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Red Lake County def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-13, 25-8
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Climax/Fisher, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-27, 15-11
Win-E-Mac def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11
Related Content
- Monday's section volleyball tournament scores
- Minnesota volleyball section playoffs highlights from Wednesday
- Osage punches ticket to state volleyball tournament
- Kasson-Mantorville and RCTC win volleyball tournaments
- Thursday's Section hockey highlights and scores
- Minnesota section football playoff highlights; Osage vs. Forest City volleyball
- Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday
- Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals
- Local volleyball scores/highlights from Wednesday, October 18th
- Local volleyball scores/highlights from Tuesday, October 24th