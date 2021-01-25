Monday's prep basketball highlights and scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Caledonia 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53
Southland 67, Grand Meadow 63
La Crescent-Hokah 80, Dover-Eyota 55
Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 40
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dover-Eyota 71, La Crescent-Hokah 58
Kingsland 64, Lyle-Pacelli 23
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71, Caledonia 56
Southland 43, Grand Meadow 40
St. Charles 47, Rushford-Peterson 34
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Charles City 78, Osage 58
Forest City 59, North Union 25
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Osage 59, Charles City 30
Northwood-Kensett 53, North Iowa 27