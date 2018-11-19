Monday night's City Council decisions

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With a 5 to 1 vote, the council approved to change the end date of a contract between the city and the consultant performing a study looking at the financial feasibility of having Rochester students on public transit buses.

They agreed to push back the contract deadline to March 31st so they can fully study what it would cost to make this change. The contract extension will not cost the city any more money.

KIMT will be speaking with Rochester Public School’s Superintendent on Tuesday about what this means for the district.

Also on Monday night’s agenda, sadly something you probably have already had to deal with this season…snow removal.

Council approved better Lawns, Shrubs and Snow Removal as the company who will remove snow and ice from pedestrian bridges, ramps, steps and sidewalks in Rochester for the next 3 winter seasons starting this month.

Funding for this will come from the Street Division Operating Budget.