Feb. 15 local sports scores

BOY'S PREP BASKETBALL
Minnehaha Academy 87, Stewartville 63
Caledonia 85, Fillmore Central 35
La Crescent-Hokah 57, Rushford-Peterson 51
Lewiston-Altura 72, Triton 50
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64, Chatfield 48
St. Charles 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Charles City 61, Mason City 58
AGWSR 62, Rockford 48
Forest City 66, Central Springs 45
Lake Mills 75, West Bend-Mallard 28
North Iowa 80, Newman Catholic 66
West Fork 80, Saint Ansgar 34
West Hancock 45, St. Edmond 35
GIRL'S PREP BASKETBALL
Kasson-Mantorville 82, St. Peter 77
Alden-Conger/Glennville-Emmons 45, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38
Caledonia 76, Fillmore Central 59
Lake City 89, Chatfield 55
Lanesboro 66, Springs Grove 45