Monahan has big day at Keith Young Invite

Mason City's TYroiy Monahan defeats multiple ranked opponents in one day.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 11:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 11:17 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – One Mason City wrestler had a big weekend at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls.

Troy Monahan wrestles in the heavyweight division for the Mohawks. AS a senior, he enters the season ranked fourth in Class 3A. This past weekend, he defeated the number-one wrestlers in his weight division in Class 1A and 3A.

He says tournaments like this require a lot of mental focus.

“Telling yourself that you’re going to be fine and that every match you’re going to go out and battle your best,” said Monahan. “Yo8u’ve been training for this all year basically and it’s going to be okay, put your headphones in, talk to yourself, and stay up on nutrition and stuff like that and you’ll be fine.”

When asked what the key to his wins were, his answer was simple.

“Definitely working on my offense, in a couple of matches they (opponents) were trying to make some shots. The guy tried to throw me in the one match and it just came out on top of those positions and winning those battle so it was big,” added Monahan.

He says that Saturday’s success was a big confidence booster in his quest to win a state title this year.

