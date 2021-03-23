Moms Demand Action call for federal, state gun legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action are speaking out following the Colorado grocery store shooting. The groups, both working to stop gun violence, are demanding a response to the deadly incident.

Moms Demand Action in Rochester says mass shootings receive a lot of coverage but there are many more gun violence incidents, even locally, that don’t receive media attention.

Co-leader Alisha Eiken says that includes domestic violence incidents, accidental gun deaths, and suicides. She says while they may not be mass shootings they’re not less tragic or deadly.

She said, “The types of gun violence that have worsened over the past year are often the ones that don't make the headlines.”

Eiken says this past year gun violence and gun sales skyrocketed making 2020 one of the deadliest years on record with gun death estimates exceeding 40,000 lives.

Eiken says that’s why the organization is pushing for state legislation to increase background checks for gun purchases and extreme risk protection orders.

“These are bills that have bipartisan support,” she explained. “They're supported by the vast majority of Minnesotans, by the vast majority of Republicans in Minnesota, and by the vast majority of gun owners in Minnesota. My group and I are not anti-gun, we fully support the second amendment, we just think with that right comes responsibility.”

Moms Demand Action does ask gun owners to lock their guns, make sure they’re not loaded and kept them separate from ammunition.

You can find Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action statements on the recent shooting by clicking here.