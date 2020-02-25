Clear

'Momma on a mission' backs Walz's call for farm safety money

Michele Gran, who calls herself a "momma on a mission," speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in support of a farm safety funding proposal by Gov. Tim Walz, far left. AP image

She has channeled her grief into a campaign for farm safety, including a pair of bills dubbed Landon's Law that are making their way through the Legislature.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:19 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed more funding to reduce farm accidents by reimbursing farmers who retrofit their tractors and grain bins with safety equipment.

The governor was joined at a news conference Tuesday by Michele Gran. She's the mother of Landon Gran, who was 18 when he died in a grain bin accident on their farm near St. Peter last August.

She calls herself “a momma on a mission.”

