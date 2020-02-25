'Momma on a mission' backs Walz's call for farm safety money

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed more funding to reduce farm accidents by reimbursing farmers who retrofit their tractors and grain bins with safety equipment.

For more Iowa news, click here.

The governor was joined at a news conference Tuesday by Michele Gran. She's the mother of Landon Gran, who was 18 when he died in a grain bin accident on their farm near St. Peter last August.

She has channeled her grief into a campaign for farm safety, including a pair of bills dubbed Landon's Law that are making their way through the Legislature.

She calls herself “a momma on a mission.”