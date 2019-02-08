Mohawks tab Krusey as next head football coach

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City High School Athletic Department announced today the hiring of Brandon Krusey as its next head football coach.
Krusey spent the last season at Davenport North, where he led the team to a 5-4 record and winning his district's coach of the year honors. This came off the heals of a 1-8 finish the year prior.
The Mohawks are hoping for that same turnaround magic. Mason City finished 2018 without recording a victory.
