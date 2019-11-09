Mohawks swimmers place in state meet

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Mason City swimmers took to the pool Saturday, placing in the IGHSAU state swimming meet in Marshalltown Saturday.

Nia Litterer finishes 30th in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.43.

Madison Braun finishes 13th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.62.

MC relay teams finish 22nd in the 200 relay, 22nd in the 200 medley and 20th in the 400 relay.