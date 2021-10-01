Mason City volunteers spruce up downtown

MASON CITY, Iowa – What a great day to get outside and spruce up your community. That’s exactly what several teens with the Mason City High School Cross Country team did. Multiple bags filled to the brim. About 40 kids pitched in alongside other Main Street Mason City volunteers to rake, pull weeds, and make the Mason City downtown area look in tip top shape. Main Street Mason City leaders tell KIMT they’re grateful for the help from the students and think the area looks much improved after today’s cleanup.
Student-athletes give back to their community.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:39 AM
