Mohawk swimmers head to state

The Mohawks look to come up big on Saturday.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City swim team is made up of athletes who rise early, leave their warm beds and ride to practice on icy cold Iowa mornings. Now the program is taking its most competitive group to Iowa City in more than a decade. 

"We focused it down to the conference meet and the district meet last Saturday to see who qualified for state," Head Coach Steve Hugo said. "We had 27-out-of-27 best times at the meet and five lucky guys go to go to the state meet." 

