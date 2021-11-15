'Mohawk' no more at Mason City schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Board of Education has voted to end decades of tradition and retire the ‘Mohawk’ mascot and name.

The Board voted Monday to begin a transition process on Tuesday and the ‘Mohawk’ name, logos, and symbols will no longer be used by the school district going forward. Initial plans are to start the search for a new mascot in January 2022 and have one selected by the following summer.

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council of Akwesasne, New York, had recently told the school district it objected to the use of ‘Mohawk” by professional and school athletic teams, calling it offensive and a form of institutional racism.

Also at Monday night’s board meeting, Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year.