Mohawk Square to remain closed until further notice (with drone video)

Part of the roof collapsed over the weekend.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 1:12 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 1:13 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mohawk Square in Mason City will be closed until further notice.

The structure, which houses many businesses, sustained damage to its roof due to heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Drone3 captures roof damage to Mohawk Square.

“At this time we are working with our insurance company to assess the damage. Until a full assessment of the damage is completed Mohawk Square will be closed until further notice due,” said Randy Determan, who owns the building.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health said Monday it is looking for a temporary location.

Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
