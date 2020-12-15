Moderna vaccine expected to arrive at Mitchell Co. Regional Health Center as soon as next week

OSAGE, Iowa - Depending on the FDA's decision to approve the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at their Thursday meeting, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center could be receiving the first doses of it as soon as next week.

To prepare for the shipment, the hospital recently received an additional freezer that can keep the vaccine chilled.

Pharmacy director Marlin Duren says the people he's spoke with are ready for their chance at the vaccine, and are hoping some sense of normalcy can return.

"There are some folks that are a little reserved about it, have some concerns. That's what we have with any medication. The bulk of the folks, I think, are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy, and hopefully this'll be the first part of that."

Considering the fast turn-around for the vaccine, there may be some reservation if one should get it or not.

"Anytime you get a vaccination, we're trying to initiate a response. I tell folks when I vaccinate, if you get mild effects, good effects, it means your body's recognizing it. If you get a vaccine, and you get some mild aches or pains or a fever, little redness around the site, that's normal. I look at that as a good sign, that tells me that your body is recognizing what's going on, and it's probably in the process of making antibodies."

When the vaccine does arrive to the hospital, the priority for those who will receive it first will be those who work directly with patients like doctors and nurses, followed by other staff members. The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public during the spring time. Duren predicts a good majority of the general public would get the vaccine by the end of the summer.