Mobile home park celebrates National Night Out, year of transformation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For more than a year, the residents of Zumbro Ridge Estates have been working to transform their community. They've cleared back trees and are improving their homes. A basketball court was recently installed and now the community is working on replacing the mailboxes and school bus stop, making a picnic area, and raising money for a new playground.

Zumbro Ridge Estates is the only resident-owned trailer park in Rochester.

The neighborhood celebrated their hard work at National Night Out. They smoked meat, had face painters, a dunk tank, and kids decorated their bikes and had a parade. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stopped by and had a K9 demonstration.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to get together. It's an opportunity for us to remind each other that we're here for one another. It's an opportunity especially for us to celebrate the huge milestones that we've made. In the past, mobile home parks have had a bad rap. We are changing that stigma within our community," says 20 year resident Allie Lechner.