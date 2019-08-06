Clear

Mobile home park celebrates National Night Out, year of transformation

Zumbro Ridge Estates is the only resident-owned trailer park in Rochester.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For more than a year, the residents of Zumbro Ridge Estates have been working to transform their community. They've cleared back trees and are improving their homes. A basketball court was recently installed and now the community is working on replacing the mailboxes and school bus stop, making a picnic area, and raising money for a new playground.

Zumbro Ridge Estates is the only resident-owned trailer park in Rochester.

The neighborhood celebrated their hard work at National Night Out. They smoked meat, had face painters, a dunk tank, and kids decorated their bikes and had a parade. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stopped by and had a K9 demonstration.

"It's an opportunity for all of us to get together. It's an opportunity for us to remind each other that we're here for one another. It's an opportunity especially for us to celebrate the huge milestones that we've made. In the past, mobile home parks have had a bad rap. We are changing that stigma within our community," says 20 year resident Allie Lechner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking more storms for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mobile Home Park National Night Out

Image

Ribbon Cutting for New Gallery

Image

New Electric Bus

Image

Governor Walz Seeking Hearings on Gun Control

Image

Bulletproof Backpacks

Image

Rochester Police Department Makes Little Boys Dream Come True

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Image

Plans for Rezoning Approved

Image

Tracking A Break From the Rain For Now

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events