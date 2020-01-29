Mobile home fire in Albert Lea sends one to the hospital

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A mobile home resident is taken to the hospital after a kitchen fire Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Larimore Circle around 12:20 pm and arrived to find smoke coming out of the main door of a mobile home. The occupants were all out and crews quickly extinguished the flames. One of the people who had been in the mobile home was taken to the emergency room for smoke inhalation.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the flames started when someone came in contact with the hot stove and an estimated $500 in damage was done to the stove, the kitchen floor, and the kitchen cabinets.

Albert Lea police, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this incident.