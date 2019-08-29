Mower County looks for solution for internet issues in rural area

AUSTIN, Minn- Many of us are hardwired to our phones and when we see an internet error messages we just can't comprehend it. Tuesday the Mower County Board approved a resolution to get the county high-speed broadband access for all of its residents.

Liz Kellner lives a couple of miles outside of Austin in a rural area. She says sometimes she has to drive into town to get service.

"I would just say that it's very frustrating would be the first emotion and once you get passed that irritation and frustration it can be a little disheartening," Kellner said.

According to Mower County Administrator Trish Harren, 80 percent of the geography is undeserved.

“In a rural area there just isn’t enough density to do it and so what's happened is the government has to try and work with the private sector to get internet to the rural area,” Harren said.

Midco received 39 million dollars in federal funding to deploy high-speed internet to rural areas in the midwest. Mower county was one of their coverage areas. Those areas are Sergeant, Dexter, Grand Meadows, and Elkton.

Now they are looking for funding from the state of Minnesota to build out. The goal is to have boarder to board coverage by 2025.

"I appreciate the fact that mower county is taking steps to address it. I think the rural areas in general in the united states are behind um as far as technology goes," Kellner said.