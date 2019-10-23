MnDot plans to resurface eastbound I-90 in Spring

AUSTIN, Minn- It's a road many of us travel often. There's been a lot of construction on interstate 90 recently and there's more to come.

MnDOT will be resurfacing eastbound interstate 90 from freeborn county road 46 east of Albert Lea to highway 105 at Austin. It's expected to affect ramps and traffic in both directions.

Rick Hanson was lived in Albert Lea for 45 years.

"I think what they are doing is a really good idea," Hanson said.

He travels i-90 often and says he appreciates the improvements being made to the busy road.

"I think everything has been safe," Hanson said. " I think they have done a real proper job making."

The Project is scheduled to begin in May and wrap up in November. However, no there is no set date. The next public meeting is scheduled for the Spring of 2020. The project cost $13.5 million.