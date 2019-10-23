Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shooting in SE Rochester, one sent to hospital Full Story

MnDot plans to resurface eastbound I-90 in Spring

MnDOT will be resurfacing eastbound interstate 90 from freeborn county road 46 east of Albert Lea to highway 105 at Austin.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- It's a road many of us travel often. There's been a lot of construction on interstate 90 recently and there's more to come.

MnDOT will be resurfacing eastbound interstate 90 from freeborn county road 46 east of Albert Lea to highway 105 at Austin. It's expected to affect ramps and traffic in both directions.

Rick Hanson was lived in Albert Lea for 45 years.

"I think what they are doing is a really good idea," Hanson said.

He travels i-90 often and says he appreciates the improvements being made to the busy road.

"I think everything has been safe," Hanson said. " I think they have done a real proper job making."

The Project is scheduled to begin in May and wrap up in November. However, no there is no set date. The next public meeting is scheduled for the Spring of 2020. The project cost $13.5 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States

Image

55 New US Citizens for Rochester

Image

Red Ribbon Week

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers

Image

I-90 Improvements

Image

Bonding Projects

Image

Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial

Image

Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Image

Death Investigation

Community Events