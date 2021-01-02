MnDot Snow plow operators stay prepared ahead of winter weather

While we're not expecting snow in our area yet, it's important snow plows stay prepared to clear the roads for whenever weather strikes.

Prior to each shift, plowers are given a route assignment-- anywhere from 5 to 20 miles long-- depending on where it's located.

They are usually given an 8 hour notice before a snow event. It's important for drivers to get plenty of rest beforehand.

Tyler Bakken with MnDoT says they typically spend 8-12 hours clearing roads, but can work up to 16 hours when road conditions are bad.

Bakken explains, "There's a lot of satisfaction in coming into a storm or storm starting, getting the roads cleared up, back to dry pavement."

He adds, "I know we're not always the fastest moving, just trying to do things right."

He says some of the biggest challenges he faces day-to-day, is visibility and maintaining distance from other vehicles.

Bakken explains, "Usually I just continue to slow down until they either clear me, or back off. If it gets to be a bad situation - I blow the air horn to try and warn them."

Bakken tells KIMT News 3 their top priority as snow plow operators is to ensure everyone makes it home safe.

For MnDoT’s live snow plow cams to help drivers check road conditions during winter weather, visit www.511mn.org.