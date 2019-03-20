MnDOT works hard to fix pothole problem

As the weather warms the potholes are getting bigger. MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty says rapid snowmelt plays a huge role in pothole development.

“In the spring moisture gets into the cracks and it can start to break free you have the contraction and expansion as it freezes and thaws with traffic over that it starts to develop," said Dougherty.

Jennifer Bickford navigates the pothole obstacle course she says now her minivan needs an alignment.

"Oh my god, we have been driving all around Rochester. We just have to avoid about 7 or 8 potholes right in this area,” said Bickford.

Dougherty added that fixing potholes is one of their main concerns.

“Right now what we are filling the potholes with is often what they call a cold mix so it’s sort of an oil-based gravel,” said Dougherty.

This mix is a temporary fix because the asphalt plants are not open yet.