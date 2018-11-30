MnDOT warning drivers about looming winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers about possibly dangerous driving conditions beginning Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Olmsted, Fillmore, Dodge, Mower, Freeborn, Houston, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Steele, and Rice counties and MnDOT snowplow crews are on alert.

“We are tracking the weather information as it develops and we will be ready across southeast Minnesota,” said Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East. “We encourage motorists to prepare for winter weather conditions to be sure their drive is safe and uneventful.”

MdDOT has 102 snowplows covering the 11-county region of southeast Minnesota, responsible for plowing 3,774 lanes miles.

Drivers are being asked to remember to:

- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

- Turn off the cruise control.

- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

- Don’t drive distracted.

You can check Minnesota and Iowa road conditions on the KIMT website or by clicking here and here.