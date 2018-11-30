Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MnDOT warning drivers about looming winter storm

Asking them to be aware of snowplows on the road.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers about possibly dangerous driving conditions beginning Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Olmsted, Fillmore, Dodge, Mower, Freeborn, Houston, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Steele, and Rice counties and MnDOT snowplow crews are on alert.

“We are tracking the weather information as it develops and we will be ready across southeast Minnesota,” said Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East. “We encourage motorists to prepare for winter weather conditions to be sure their drive is safe and uneventful.”

MdDOT has 102 snowplows covering the 11-county region of southeast Minnesota, responsible for plowing 3,774 lanes miles.

Drivers are being asked to remember to:

- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.

You can check Minnesota and Iowa road conditions on the KIMT website or by clicking here and here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Image

Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Community Events